Robey-Coleman, 28, is a seven-year vet who played four years in Buffalo after the Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent from USC. He came to Los Angeles as a free agent in 2017 and is most famous for being the guy who wasn’t penalized for his hit on New Orleans wide receiver TommyLee Lewis well before the ball arrived, depriving the Saints of at least a chance to run the clock down before kicking a go-ahead field goal in the NFC Championship Game following the 2018 season. The Rams went on to win in overtime, with Robey-Coleman admitting he’d thought there would be a flag. He ended up being fined $26,739.