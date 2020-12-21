Unlike a week ago when Doug Pederson was reserved in his praise for Jalen Hurts during his first start in a 24-21 upset win over the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles coach was much more complimentary after the rookie quarterback’s second start.
Despite Sunday’s 33-26 loss to the host Arizona Cardinals, Hurts stood out. He completed 24 of 44 passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a passer rating of 102.3. Hurts also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
“I thought he had great poise out there great leadership, played obviously physically tough, mentally tough, made some really good throws down the stretch especially in the second half when we kind of had to put a couple of drives together,” Pederson said. “(He) played really well, (took) care of the football, those are all the things we talked about and he is able to do that, plus lead the team into the end zone.”
Pederson wasn’t ready to announce who his quarterback will be for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
“I will probably have a decision for you tomorrow on next week,” he said. “Trying to get through this game first.”
Now at 4-9-1, Pederson says he is obviously disappointed but continues to laud his team for its fight and never giving up.
“You saw it again today, there is no quit, they keep fighting right to the end, of a 60-minute football game and given ourselves a chance to win,” Pederson said. “My message to the team after the game is still that we have two football games left and anything is possible and we got to continue to work and that is what we are going to do.”
Hurts wasn’t caught up in his strong individual performance.
“We left money on the table, missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds,” Hurts said. “And I could care less to hear any of the young stuff, second start stuff, rookie stuff. We have a standard that we want to play to, I personally have a standard I want to play to and we just got to find a way to get it done.”