First third-and-21, then fourth-and-21, and Jalen Hurts threw a pair of perfect passes to Dallas Goedert. On each play, the Cardinals’ coverage was shrink-wrap tight, and Goedert would have had to make a great catch, and he didn’t. But the moment wasn’t too big for Hurts. He needed to make a throw, and he made it, and he needed to make another throw, and he made that one, too. And when the Eagles got the ball back with miles to go and no timeouts to help them get there, he completed one pass to Travis Fulgham on fourth down for a first down, had Haason Reddick knock the ball out of his hands only to pick it up and scramble and throw to Goedert for 15 yards, and completed another pass to Fulgham for 18 yards and a few desperate shots at the end zone.