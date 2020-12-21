“I just missed the tackle,” he said. “I’ve got to wrap up. That’s it. I’m a better player than that. Everybody has bad plays. At the end of the day, I was always told by veteran guys, don’t let one bad play determine the outcome of the game. It was early in the game. I made a lot better tackles later in the game.” Some of the other costly pass plays the Eagles gave up, included a 45-yard completion to Hopkins in the second quarter that set up an Arizona field goal, a 14-yard touchdown catch by Larry Fitzgerald and a 44-yard completion by Hopkins on the same drive as his 20-yard touchdown catch.