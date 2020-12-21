That latter part of those plays – had to make a great catch, didn’t – often gets forgotten or ignored whenever a good QB firestorm gets to burning, and Lord knows, we’ve got a good one here. But that latter part matters. It matters a lot. It mattered on that immortal sequence from January 2004: Mitchell thought himself a great receiver and generally wasn’t, but he was on that play, reaching back to juggle slightly then finally haul in a terrific-if-imperfect throw by McNabb. It mattered Sunday whenever Kyler Murray dropped back, scanned his two primary wide receivers, and thought, Hmmm, do I throw it to the guy who’s probably the best receiver in the NFL, or do I throw it to the guy who used to be the best receiver in the NFL? And it mattered Sunday whenever Hurts dropped back, scanned his receivers, and thought: Will Alshon Jeffery draw another pass-interference penalty if I try this back-shoulder fade? Will little, undrafted Greg Ward be open, and will he break a tackle? And will Goedert or Zach Ertz outjump and outmuscle a couple of Cardinals defensive backs for the ball?