One win won’t solve everything wrong with the 1-2-1 Eagles, but Sunday’s victory against the 49ers makes the 2020 season a little more palatable when you consider how the first three weeks played out and how Doug Pederson’s team battled on the road to move into first place in the NFC East.
The Eagles defense stepped up to force the first turnover of the season. The defensive line produced a decent pass rush. Carson Wentz played within himself to not lose the game behind a hobbled offensive line and with backup wide receivers.
No, it wasn’t a dominating win that sent Eagles fans to sleep Sunday night convinced that Wentz will turn around the season, but there was plenty to like in the category of effort.
Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch highlight the 25-20 win in the latest episode of the Birds' Eye View podcast.
The Birds' Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.