Run down the list of great quarterbacks and one thing they all have in common is an unquestioned No. 1 target with either elite size or elite speed are some combination of the two. Aaron Rodgers (Davante Adams), Drew Brees (Michael Thomas), Russell Wilson (D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett), Patrick Mahomes (Tyreek Hill), Matt Ryan (Julio Jones), Ben Roethlisberger (JuJu Smith-Schuster). Sure, there’s an unavoidable circularity when it comes to the guys who catch the balls and the ones who make the throws. But watch someone like Metcalf on the field and then watch his counterparts on the Eagles. You don’t need to be a scout to understand that one is not like the others.