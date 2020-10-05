Wentz started out shaky, as he was through the 0-2-1 start. With right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) on the bench and Jason Kelce left as his only true offensive line starter, Wentz moved the Eagles from his 28 to the 49ers' 40 on the team’s second series of the evening. Then he scrambled, ducked out of a sack, threw as he was slammed by Javon Kinlaw, saw Kinlaw block the pass, and watched Aziz Al-Shaair make a diving catch of the batted ball.