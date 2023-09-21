New Eagles punter Braden Mann just trying ‘to stay within myself’ during newest opportunity

New Eagles punter Braden Mann has experienced a wave of emotions over the past several weeks and months.

Mann, who turns 26 in November, spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Jets after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M.

He was waived by the Jets in April, and the Eagles reportedly placed a waiver claim on him, but he was awarded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mann lost a training camp battle to Pressley Harvin III, which left him without a job at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles actually brought Mann in for a workout at the beginning of September, but they opted to stick with incumbent Arryn Siposs.

After two games, the Eagles decided it was finally time to part ways with Siposs, and they signed Mann to the practice squad ahead of their upcoming Week 3 road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s been a pretty crazy past couple of weeks for me,” Mann said Thursday. “I’m definitely thankful to be here, it’s an awesome team and the locker room so far seems like a bunch of really good guys. Definitely excited to be here.

“This is a team I’ve definitely watched. It’s a team you want to be part of. They’ve been building this for a few years. I was always impressed of how they run things.”

Mann totaled 206 punts with 45.5 gross and 39.8 net averages over 43 games with the Jets. Last season, he had a career-best 27 punts land inside the 20-yard line, while Mann recorded a career-high six punts of 60-plus yards.

Through the Eagles’ first two games against the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, Siposs struggled immensely. He punted eight times for a 43.4 yard gross average and 38.4 yard net average, both career lows. Siposs also had poor performances in two consecutive postseasons, including his botched punt that was returned for 65 yards by Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney in Super Bowl LVII.

Over the past few weeks, Mann said he trained in the Dallas area while he hoped he’d get another opportunity to join an NFL team.

“I’m trying to hit good balls consistently,” Mann said. “I’m not trying to hit anything crazy or out of my range. I think staying within myself is big. I’m trusting these guys. We have really talented gunners here, I’m going to try to let them make plays on the ball.”

Additionally, Mann is expected to take over holding duties in the kicking operation featuring kicker Jake Elliott, along with long snapper Rick Lovato. Mann pointed out how he has experience working with Elliott thanks to their past visits at different specialist camps.

“Holding is holding,” Mann said. “It’s a rhythm thing. Once you know each other’s tendencies, it’s the little stuff. Guys adjust and hold differently, but the adjustments don’t take very long to make.”

Added Elliott: “We have some familiarity. We worked out together two years ago. I’ve definitely been around him. Really good holder, really good punter — it’s nice to have a familiar face around.”

Mann can be elevated from the practice squad to the active game day roster up to three times. The Eagles’ next three opponents include the Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams.