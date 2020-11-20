I have some problems with all this. Chief among them, there should have been an air of urgency ever since the final whistle blew on the Week 1 loss to Washington, in which the Eagles blew a 17-0 lead. How you put together the first half of the season the Eagles played and come out of the bye the way they did at the Giants, I can’t comprehend. Week after week, we hear that with this player returning, or with that mistake corrected, everything will just snap into place. These guys think they have the talent to contend. They just haven’t put it all together yet, but that will happen any day now.