Carson Wentz has thrown for just 331 yards in the last two games and averaged a puny 5.2 yards per attempt in those two games. For just the second time this season Sunday, he didn’t throw an interception. But also for the second time this season, he didn’t throw a touchdown pass. The Eagles had just one completion of 20-plus yards against the Giants and have only 21 the entire season. That’s the third-fewest in the league. Wentz is having the worst season of his career. He has an NFL-high 16 turnovers (12 interceptions, 4 fumbles) and has been sacked a league-high 35 times already. His 58.4 completion percentage is the second-lowest in the league, ahead of only the Broncos’ Drew Lock. For the first time in 16 years, the Eagles failed to convert a third down against the Giants (0-for-9). Wentz, for the first time in his career, failed to complete a third-down pass. He was 0-for-7 with a sack on third down. Wentz has a 76.7 passer rating on third down. That’s his lowest rating since his rookie season. He has completed just 54.4% of his third-down passes, also the lowest since he was a rookie. In the Eagles’ last three games, he has completed just 40% of his third-down throws and is averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt. Eagles’ OTs Jason Peters and Lane Johnson will face a major challenge Sunday from the Browns’ Myles Garrett, who leads the league in sacks with 9½. He will line up all over. But the guess is he’ll focus on the Eagles’ 38-year-old LT, Jason Peters. Denzel Ward is one of the league’s better cornerbacks, but the rest of the Browns’ secondary is exploitable if Wentz gets time to throw.