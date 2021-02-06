JB: This is a good thing for the league and the players and it’s a really good thing for the teams that, at least on paper, were challenged with where they were. As I’ve said before, even if it ends up at just $185 million and then there’s an anticipated big jump the following year, teams will be able to borrow a little bit from that. Even looking at the Eagles’ situation, where, when you see it on paper, you’re thinking, ‘Wow, they’re going to have to rip this team apart.’ There are a few older guys that we know were going to be gone regardless of the cap situation. If the cap comes in a little higher, they can borrow a little from next year, and before you know it, they don’t really have to do all that much to be in an OK position in a year where the cap goes down.