Gill Alexander from VSIN was all over this on Friday. For folks thinking about taking Tampa Bay on the money line, which is about +140, taking Tom Brady to win MVP at +200 is probably a better gamble. If the Bucs win Sunday, Brady is likely going to be the Most Valuable Player. Consider that of the six Super Bowls he won with New England, he was the MVP four times. The other two went to wide receivers Julian Edelman and Deion Branch.