Wentz didn’t disparage the pick publicly, but he was not happy to see the team, its talent base aging, pass up a major chance to add a player who would help him win in favor of drafting his potential successor. Whether Hurts was the reason for it or not, Wentz went on to post shockingly awful numbers in the worst season of his career, until he was replaced by the rookie in a Week 13 loss to the Packers. Hurts ran the team the rest of the season.