Carson Wentz found Zach Ertz for a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 12-0 lead. Ertz has been having a quiet season, so getting in the end zone for the second time this season could be just what he needs.
It was the first time the Eagles cashed in for a touchdown when getting into the red zone, but Jake Elliott missed the extra point.
Jake Elliott fantasy owners will be happy, but perhaps not those pulling for the Eagles. For the second straight drive, the Eagles had to settle for a field goal in the red zone.
Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense got to enjoy the services of DeSean Jackson for exactly one drive. The wide receiver, who is dealing with an abdomen injury, left the game on the team’s second offensive series, and went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter.
Jackson left the team’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter and had yet to return. Jackson had one catch for five yards on the day.
The Eagles drove 70 yards for their first drive, but settled for three points after a three-and-out in the red zone. Carson Wentz connected with DeSean Jackson for the first time since Week 1, and Miles Sanders busted another screen loose for a 19-yard run sparked by key blocks by Jason Kelce and Brandon Brooks.
The Eagles won the toss and decided to defer. Their defense swiftly forced a three-and-out thanks to a disruptive play by Fletcher Cox and an errant throw by Mitchell Trubisky on third down.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Eagles live blog. The Birds are back at home for the first time in nearly a month, as they host the Chicago Bears (3-4) at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Bears are currently reeling after losing three straight games. Their quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, has been under scrutiny for inconsistent play, and their coach, Matt Nagy, has experienced the end of the honeymoon in his second season at the helm.
The Eagles (4-4) are hoping to leave the Linc with a winning record as they head into the bye week. They’ve spent the week getting ready to face Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack, who leads a solid defensive front. Jordan Howard will be out for revenge, too, as he gets to race the team that traded him last offseason.
Les Bowen has today’s inactives, which include a healthy Sidney Jones, along with linebacker Nigel Bradham, who is still healing from a bad ankle.
Want to read up on some stats before kickoff? Paul Domowitch has his pre-game stats that matter for your reading pleasure.
Domo also broke down the matchups to keep an eye on today with his weekly scouting report.
The gang, including yours truly, predicted the final score for the game. We all agree on the winner, but not on the score.
Miles Sanders is ready to go after missing part of the second half last week with a shoulder injury. Jeff McLane details how the rookie has consistently improved so far this season.