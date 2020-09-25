Pretty high praise there, and yes, Burrow has the look of a guy who has a long, terrific career ahead of him. (His preternatural ability to deliver pinpoint throws while he’s on the move – rolling right or left or stepping up in the pocket – really is something to see.) But again, we’re talking about two games here, and it’s worth noting how much the public perception of a prospective franchise quarterback shifts over time. Sometimes, it can even shift with the outcome of one game.