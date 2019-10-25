At Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Huggins was the top football recruit in South Carolina. At Clemson, though, he was a backup, playing behind two tackles, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, so talented and accomplished that both were picked in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Huggins had thought he was The Guy, but once he arrived at Clemson, he had to earn his reps. The experience humbled him, made him appreciate football more. But it didn’t make him think he was a lesser player than his friends who started ahead of him, and when Lawrence tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and was suspended for the BCS semifinal and final, Huggins had a shot in the spotlight to show what he always believed he could do. He made six tackles over the two games, five of them in Clemson’s 44-16 victory over the Crimson Tide.