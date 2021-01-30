But then, that’s why Sirianni’s performance in front of the press matters. Jeffrey Lurie delivered a monologue nearly 16 minutes in length before introducing Sirianni, then logged off Zoom before taking any questions. Howie Roseman did not participate in the availability at all. The two of them sent Sirianni out there alone, and it’s safe to say that he had been given strict instructions not to answer directly any questions related to the topic(s) in which everyone who follows the Eagles is most interested: Carson Wentz and/or Jalen Hurts. This is how the Eagles operate: They don’t have their head coach contribute much to the tasks of drafting players and building a roster, but they do have him answer for most of the resulting curiosity and confusion once they draft a backup quarterback in the second round. It’s a major aspect of his job, to explain away the mistakes and mess-ups of the people who hired him.