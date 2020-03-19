Even if we’re fortunate enough to get the outbreak under (relative) control and allow our institutions to return to their (somewhat) normal operations and routines, every team’s schedule is already compressed. Those younger players on whom the Eagles will be counting will have less time to get ready, and Doug Pederson and his staff will have less time to get them ready. That promises to be a complication for any team and for the Eagles in particular, and everyone should take it into consideration before getting his or her hopes too high. Of course, if – after a spring and summer of canceled and postponed competitions and disrupted baseball, basketball, and hockey seasons – the NFL manages to begin the 2020 season on schedule or close to it, football fans, especially the ones around here, won’t be inclined to temper anything.