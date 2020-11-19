The Eagles announced a positive COVID-19 test Thursday, and a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed it belongs to wide receiver J.J, Arcega-Whiteside. The source said fellow wide receivers John Hightower and Deontay Burnett are in isolation, as close contacts of Arcega-Whiteside. The identities of the players involved were first reported by podcast hosts Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan.
None of the identified players currently hold significant roles on the team, which is scheduled to visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. This is the latest misfortune for Arcega-Whiteside, a 2019 second-round pick whose career has fallen far short of expectations. Arcega-Whiteside was inactive for the Sunday loss to the Giants, after playing only five snaps in the previous game, against Dallas. He has two catches for 45 yards this season.
Hightower, a fifth-round rookie, has played in all nine games, with nine catches for 166 yards. Burnett is on the practice squad. He has played in two games this season, catching three passes for 19 yards.
Marcus Epps, an Eagles safety, tested positive two weeks ago. He rejoined practice this week.
The Arcega-Whiteside news comes one day after the NFL told teams that everyone will go into the league’s intensive protocols, effective Saturday. Like much of the country, the NFL is seeing a spike in positive tests. The league said recently that 108 of its 270 positive tests this season have come in November.