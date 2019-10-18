“It’s what I’ve been planning for, for the last six months, and the last five years,” Singleton said Thursday. He said he knew from talking to coaches and management here at the cut-down that his time would come eventually. “No better time for it to come,” he said. “It’s one of those things you kind of wait for your whole life. … I’ve been ready since the last preseason game. I’ve been ready to play for this team, probably since OTAs.”