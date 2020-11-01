--Wentz may be off to the poorest passing start of his career, but he’s been an integral part of the Eagles' ground game. He’s tied for fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with five, behind only the Falcons' Todd Gurley (8), the Titans' Derrick Henry (7), the Vikings' Dalvin Cook (7), and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray (7). Wentz had a total of three rushing TDs in his first four seasons with the Eagles.