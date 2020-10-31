The Eagles activated five players from injured reserve Saturday, all of whom are expected to play Sunday night when the team hosts Dallas in its final game before the bye.
Most notable on that list is tight end Dallas Goedert, who went down Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain and a cracked tibia. Goedert returned to practice this wee, but wasn’t sure he would get the OK to play right away, when he spoke with reporters Thursday.
Also activated were left tackle Jason Peters, first-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and safety/special-teams player Rudy Ford. Peters, Reagor, and Edwards were expected to play, but they needed to officially return to the roster from IR.
The Eagles had four roster spots open. They created a fifth by waiving tight end Hakeem Butler, who is eligible to return to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.
This year there are two extra game-day roster spots for designated practice squad players. The Eagles announced that corner Michael Jacquet and defensive tackle Raequan Williams will fill those spots.
The NFL said no fines were assessed on the punt return play against the Giants that might have ended DeSean Jackson’s season.
With 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining, Jackson caught the ball at the 13, took two steps, and absorbed a brutal hit to the head from the Giants' Corey Ballentine. Jackson bounced off the ground. Then, with Jackson rebounding, his right leg bent beneath him, the Giants' Madre Harper hit him from the right at full speed. Harper landed with all his weight on Jackson and his backward-bending leg as they rolled to the left.
Jackson, who was playing in his first game back from a hamstring injury, suffered a broken ankle and is unlikely to be able to play again until right around the end of the regular season. Ballentine was penalized 15 yards for hitting Jackson in the head; Harper was not penalized.