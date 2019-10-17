When the 3-3 Eagles visit Sunday night, they will find a Cowboys team whose botched assignments, dumb penalties, and dropped passes -- according to profootballfocus.com only the Cowboys, at 17, have dropped more balls than the Eagles, at 16 -- have put their coach’s job in peril. Jason Garrett abbreviated practice Thursday for the second consecutive day because of a landslide of Cowboys injuries that have slowed or sidelined seven of the team’s top 23 players. The Cowboys haven’t scored a first-half touchdown during their losing streak. It’s a Texas-sized mess.