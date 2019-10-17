The Eagles won a Super Bowl finding undervalued commodities and making smart moves on the margins, and I think they will always try to find value in free agency and low-cost trades, but most successful teams are still able to point to excellent draft picks. Finding a Cooper Kupp in the second round, or an Alvin Kamara in the third round, can make a huge difference on a team. Part of finding these players is having a lot of bites at the apple, and the Eagles haven’t had as many picks as they could have. This season, they have at least seven picks, with the possibility of getting three more compensatory picks. Adding seven or eight draft picks will do a lot to making the team younger.