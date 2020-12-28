A pass rush that already was missing edge rushers Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat struggled mightily without six-time Pro Bowler Cox. They had just one sack after he got hurt in the first quarter, and that came with five minutes left in an already-lost game. Without Cox next to them, the Eagles’ other two D-tackles – Malik Jackson and Javon Hargrave – had one total quarterback pressure between them. One. Against a very ordinary Cowboys interior offensive line.