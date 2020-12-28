The Eagles did something Sunday that they hadn’t been able to do since their Super Bowl season in 2017: They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions.
The Eagles methodically drove 75 yards on 11 plays for their first score, then needed just one play to score again when rookie Jalen Hurts connected with DeSean Jackson on an 81-yard scoring bomb.
This seemed a great omen for an offense that came into the game ranked 28th in the league in first-quarter scoring and had managed to score a grand total of 6 points in the first quarters of their previous six games. In a game they had to win to keep alive their playoff hopes, it looked like the Eagles were going to be able to score at will against the Dallas Cowboys.
But the fun quickly ended. The Eagles were outscored 34-3 the rest of the game and lost, 37-17, to fall to 4-10-1.
Despite racking up a season-high 477 yards of offense, despite making it into Cowboys territory on 7 of their final 11 possessions, the only points the Eagles were able to put up after their first two drives came on a 38-yard Jake Elliott field goal in the second quarter.
What happened? Well, pretty much what’s been happening with the offense much of the season. They kept shooting themselves in the foot.
The Eagles committed a season-high 12 penalties, including six – count ‘em, 6 – false starts. Got charged with an inexcusable delay-of-game penalty on a fourth-and-3 at the Dallas 46 in the third quarter. And turned the ball over 3 times, including a costly fourth-quarter red-zone interception by Hurts on a third down at the Dallas 15-yard line.
“You just can’t make those mistakes and expect to win games,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “You’re just not there yet where you can overcome those kinds of things.
“It’s frustrating because it’s never one guy. In football, it takes all 11 guys on offense, defense and special teams to get the job done. It’s hard. It makes it a lot more difficult than it needs to be.”
Right tackle Matt Pryor continued to struggle. He had three of the false starts. He also was called for a costly holding penalty in the third quarter on a second-and-10 at the Dallas 28. His hold was immediately followed by a false start on tight end Zach Ertz. The Eagles ended up getting nothing out of the drive when Pederson decided to go for it on fourth-and-15 at the Dallas 33
There were 30,000 fans at AT&T Stadium Sunday. But that wasn’t enough to create any noise problems for the offensive line. Pederson acknowledged that the linemen may be having trouble getting adjusted to Hurts’ cadence since he replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback.
“Some of it’s the different cadence,” he said. “Getting used to Jalen’s voice. It’s something that we’ve coached him up to be better at. To obviously be louder. It was the first time with crowd noise, but that wasn’t really a factor today.
“It’s something that, it can’t happen. You might have one every couple of weeks. But to have as many as we did today, it can’t happen.”