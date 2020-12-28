As irritating as it was to watch the Eagles get flicked aside in a winnable game, with a showdown next week for the NFC East title and an undeserved playoff berth sitting there right in front of them, Sunday’s blowout also brought clarity.
Losing 37-17 to the host Dallas Cowboys stripped away a lot of illusions, as the Eagles head toward an offseason that might define the fate of the franchise for years to come.
Their secondary is less than mediocre. Their offensive line – six false starts Sunday – can sabotage Jalen Hurts as effectively as it sabotaged Carson Wentz. They don’t have a lot of weapons.
Hurts made some big plays, in his third NFL start. He also made some really bad ones, taking points off the board with a red-zone interception and a red-zone fumble. With no meaningful games left, how do you decide whether to turn the reins over to Hurts, who was 21-for-39 for 342 yards, a touchdown and two INTs?
And who will do that deciding? Doug Pederson, assured of the worst record by an Eagles coach since Andy Reid went 4-12 in his final year of 2012, had an awful day Sunday. Pederson punted on fourth-and-8 and went for it on fourth-and-15.
He went in with a plan to run the ball against the worst rushing defense in the NFL and abandoned the run in the second half, down 30-17, even though it was the third quarter and his injury-thinned defense needed the break that a long, time-consuming drive could have produced.
Pederson’s team played hard but with little discipline or intelligence; it blew a 14-3 lead as carelessly as if this was the preseason.
Speaking of that 14-3 lead, the Eagles got off to their best start since the season opener – another game that did not turn out well, and that in fact previewed a lot of the team’s problems.
First series, 11 plays, nine of them runs, 75 yards, with Miles Sanders getting great blocking from, among others, Jordan Mailata, on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Dallas drove for a field goal, then the next Eagles possession lasted only one play. Hurts heaved it over the Dallas defense and DeSean Jackson ran it down and kept going, 81 yards for the touchdown. For some reason, Jackson was never seen again.
But the Eagles had a 14-3 lead, Washington was getting crushed by the Panthers, how could things be better? The Giants had already lost. Hold onto this lead, play Washington at the Linc next week for the playoff berth.
Then reality intruded, with Fletcher Cox having to leave the game with a stinger. Derek Barnett was inactive with a calf injury and Josh Sweat was on injured reserve with a wrist injury suffered last week, so suddenly, there was a problem with the pass rush, a problem that got bigger as it became more and more apparent that undrafted rookie Michael Jacquet was not a starting corner.
Against Arizona, Jacquet was torched by DeAndre Hopkins for eight catches and 158 yards, but it was DeAndre Hopkins, and Jacquet was usually in the right position, and Jacquet also recorded a sack and a forced fumble.
Jacquet’s first half Sunday was the worst for an Eagles corner in recent memory, and that’s really saying something. Michael Gallup caught six passes on eight targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and by halftime, Dallas had a 20-17 lead.
Andy Dalton, who started the game 1-for-4 for 35 yards before Cox left the game, when the pass rush was fierce, finished the half 16 for 20 for 224 yards and the two TDs to Gallup.
It got worse on the first series of the second half. Dalton found another mismatch, Cee Dee Lamb in the slot one-on-one against Nickell Robey-Coleman, 52 yards for a touchdown that made it 27-17 before the Eagles even got the ball.
They then went three-and-out, of course, just what their dragging defense needed. Dalton then hit Amari Cooper for 69 yards; turned out Jim Schwartz’s solution to the Gallup mismatch was to move Jacquet over to Cooper’s side, where he promptly fell down.
Finally, Schwartz moved Jalen Mills outside and put Jacquet on the bench, far too late.
The offense got into Dallas territory over and over again in the fourth quarter, but managed to produce no points. Right tackle Matt Pryor again was a disaster, false starting three times.
Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for a season-high 377 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. He faced little pressure after Cox left the game.