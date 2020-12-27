Today’s point of emphasis, boys and girls, is third down. The Eagles have not been very good on third down this season, as you’ll see from the numbers below. If they can change that Sunday against a Cowboys defense that is really, really bad at stopping teams on third down, well, the Eagles just might win this game and sweep their season series against the Cowboys for the first time since 2011, and maybe, just maybe, move another step closer to an improbable playoff berth.