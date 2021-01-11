Yes, Pederson signed off on every job slot. Further, he leans heavily on the coaching of Staley and Stoutland, who are elite position coaches, and he has grown especially fond of Taylor. But Pederson is, at the root, an offensive coaching nerd addicted to teaching the game, not administering staff. Consider this a deficiency if you like. Pederson’s pliability made him an attractive hire for Lurie in 2016, but after three playoff trips and a title, Pederson has earned the power to pick his coaches.