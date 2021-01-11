The Eagles are so bad, they can’t even lose right.
That’s the joke around the NFL these days. It stems from the team’s ham-handed tank job in the season finale against Washington that ensured the Giants, a marquee team, would miss the playoffs, but the first part of the joke indicates that the problems go much deeper; actually, they go much higher. All the way to owner Jeffrey Lurie and his pocket-protector minions. Their reputation as a meddlesome bunch always was overblown. Until now.
Because now, after years of prodding and nudging and nagging his head coach, Lurie is making Pederson grovel. Lurie reportedly will require Pederson to submit his list of candidates to fill vacancies, such as the coordinator positions, and will examine Pederson’s reviews of his current assistants — a shallow and hypocritical exercise, since Pederson didn’t actively recruit and hire most of them. Lurie and Howie Roseman did.
Enough. Just fire the guy. Don’t make him whinge and beg for his job. Pederson should stand his ground when they meet this week in Florida for a second time since the season ended. Lurie needs Pederson more than Pederson needs Lurie.
Lurie has an old team that just went 4-11-1 and didn’t contend in the NFC East, the worst division in NFL history. His Birds are in salary cap hell thanks to Roseman, Lurie’s bulletproof general manager, whom he loves and protects like a son. The team lacks a No. 1 receiver. Fifth-year starter Carson Wentz, the NFL’s worst quarterback, is just beginning a four-year, $128 million contract, and he wants to be traded. His backup, rookie Jalen Hurts, is a long-term project.
Pederson? He is looking at a closed job market with 18 percent of its positions open. If he eventually interviews for one of those six vacancies he can point to his three-year-old Super Bowl ring; his statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field; and his ironclad, two-word explanation for everything that has gone wrong since Super Bowl LII:
Howie and Jeff.
It’s amazing to be considering Pederson’s termination and not Roseman’s. This is the luxury of favor.
In 2017, 2019, and 2020 Roseman spent precious first- or second-round draft picks on players certain to see no significant playing time that season: cornerback Sydney Jones, left tackle Andre Dillard, and Hurts, and ignored the linebacker position. The Eagles’ greatest issues right now: cornerback, linebacker, offensive line depth, and quarterback.
As such, one of the topics of discussion at the Florida Summit will be Pederson’s recent power play. Pederson indicated after Game 15 that he wants more input on the team’s roster.
That’s understandable. In the past two years Pederson has seen Roseman and Lurie draft JJ Arcega-Whiteside over D.K. Metcalf and Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson. Pederson has seen Amari Cooper land in Dallas, Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, and even Antonio Brown in Tampa Bay, where he collected 45 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns in eight games as the Eagles faded from contention.
Meanwhile, 34-year-old DeSean Jackson and 30-year-old Alshon Jeffery combined for 20 catches, 431 yards, and two touchdowns, and were fully available for two of their 32 possible games (16 apiece). This is not a solely Doug Pederson problem; but, unlike Roseman, Pederson does not enjoy the luxury of Lurie’s favor.
He doesn’t even enjoy a normal coach’s loyalty.
Let’s review how many of Pederson’s 13 top assistants in 2021 are actually were Pederson’s assistants. Answer: almost none.
When hired in 2016, Pederson inherited running backs coach Duce Staley, special teams coach Dave Fipp, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, tight ends coach Justin Peelle, and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor. Roseman and Lurie courted and hired defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who acted essentially as a co-head coach and filled out his own staff, with the exception of safeties coach Tim Hauck, Pederson’s former teammate. Roseman and Lurie foisted alleged quarterbacks whisperer Rich Scangarello on Pederson after Pederson was forced to fire Mike Groh a year ago after Groh’s indifferent two-year tenure as offensive coordinator.
That leaves Hauck; receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, whom Pederson hired at the recommendation of former offensive coordinator Frank Reich; and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg, who won’t return. Three of 13, or 23 percent. Which means he didn’t hire 77 percent of his staff.
League sources no longer with the team have, in the past two years, spoken of instances of overt and subtle insubordination directed at Pederson by the coaches he didn’t hire — coaches emboldened by their relationships with Roseman and Lurie. How is Pederson supposed to run a team filled with men who owe him nothing?
Yes, Pederson signed off on every job slot. Further, he leans heavily on the coaching of Staley and Stoutland, who are elite position coaches, and he has grown especially fond of Taylor. But Pederson is, at the root, an offensive coaching nerd addicted to teaching the game, not administering staff. Consider this a deficiency if you like. Pederson’s pliability made him an attractive hire for Lurie in 2016, but after three playoff trips and a title, Pederson has earned the power to pick his coaches.
After all, Pederson’s ride-or-die hire in 2016 was Reich — the man who identified FCS (I-AA) quarterback Carson Wentz as a plug-and-play option before leaving to lead the Colts to the playoffs the last two seasons. Reich brought quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, under whose iron hand Wentz was forged into a Pro Bowl starter in 18 months, before he left for two coordinator jobs. Pederson promoted Groh, the former receivers coach, and Taylor, DeFilippo’s assistant. Things have not gone great.
But when Lurie remade Pederson’s staff this time last year, disaster ensued.
The day after the 2019 season ended Pederson said Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch would return, based on the strong performance of Wentz and his patchwork receiving corps during their four-win run to the division title. This happened despite Wentz’s imperfect relationship with Groh, whom he reportedly bullied upon occasion. The next day, after meeting with Lurie, both coaches were fired.
Roseman pursued Scangarello, a Kyle Shanahan protege ... and Wentz regressed so badly that he got benched for the rest of the season in the third quarter of Game 12. Scangarello left with Mornhinweg.
The Eagles’ offense fell from 14th in 2019 to 24th in 2020.
Does that mean Groh would have continued Wentz’s development? Does it mean the 2020 game plans would have been less predictable than they were in Groh’s absence? Possibly. Probably, even. Groh wasn’t great, but he got better every month. And he was better than whatever the Eagles had this season.
Pederson was pressured by the front office to surrender some play-calling during games, so Scangarello ran the 2-minute offense. Taylor called plays, too.
Swoop, the mascot, apparently was in charge of overtime.
Maybe next season Lurie will call the plays.