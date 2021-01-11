Wentz’s unprecedented regression into one of the league’s least effective starting quarterbacks undoubtedly played a role in Pederson’s demise. They arrived the same year, with Wentz hailed as the future of the franchise, after Roseman engineered two trades to move up from 13th in the 2016 draft to eighth and then to second. Those moves were masterstrokes of Roseman’s tenure, a big part of how he won the league’s executive of the year award after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, with Wentz playing at an MVP level until tearing two knee ligaments in the 13th game. Backup Nick Foles outdueled New England’s Tom Brady on Feb. 4, 2018, and the confetti rained down on a franchise that hadn’t won an NFL championship since 1960.