The only Eagles coach to win a Super Bowl championship has been fired, The Inquirer has confirmed. The NFL Network was first to report the news.
A thousand and 72 days after Jeffrey Lurie and Doug Pederson embraced under a blizzard of green, silver and white confetti at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Lurie met with Pederson in Florida on Monday, their second meeting since the conclusion of a dreadful 4-11-1 2020 season. Eagles owner Lurie set up the session after a previous meeting, last week in Philadelphia, left him uneasy about the coach’s plan for getting the team back on track.
The decision to have a second meeting seemed ominous, and sure enough, it was.
Sources told The Inquirer that last week that Pederson proposed promoting quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Press Taylor to offensive coordinator, making passing game coordinator Andrew Breiner the quarterbacks coach, replacing retired defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with either defensive line coach Matt Burke or former secondary coach Cory Undlin, and retaining special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. Lurie pressed Pederson for some outside candidates who might provide fresh ideas. Taylor, 33, has been under scrutiny as the coach most responsible for developing Wentz the past three seasons, in which Wentz has rarely approached the level he reached in 2017.
Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons, and 4-2 in the playoffs. Lurie hired him after firing Chip Kelly in the final week of the 2015 season, Lurie beginning a quest for a coach with more “emotional intelligence.” Pederson had been an Eagles quarterback under Andy Reid in 1999 and a Reid coaching protege in Philadelphia and Kansas City, and he was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator when the Eagles hired him. Other candidates included Ben McAdoo, who was then hired and quickly fired by the New York Giants, and Adam Gase, who has been hired and fired by both the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets in the intervening five seasons.
You could argue that Pederson is taking the fall for general manager Howie Roseman, who has drafted one Pro Bowl player -- quarterback Carson Wentz, taken second overall in 2016 -- since 2014, and whose free agent signings since the magical Super Bowl season of 2017 have been largely disastrous. But even if Roseman hasn’t done a good job lately, the Eagles’ offense was unimaginative and unproductive in 2020; it has declined each year since 2017, and Wentz, considered to be among the top handful of quarterbacks in the NFL just a few years ago, ended 2020 on the bench.
Wentz’s unprecedented regression into one of the league’s least effective starting quarterbacks undoubtedly played a role in Pederson’s demise. They arrived the same year, with Wentz hailed as the future of the franchise, after Roseman engineered two trades to move up from 13th in the 2016 draft to eighth and then to second. Those moves were masterstrokes of Roseman’s tenure, a big part of how he won the league’s executive of the year award after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, with Wentz playing at an MVP level until tearing two knee ligaments in the 13th game. Backup Nick Foles outdueled New England’s Tom Brady on Feb. 4, 2018, and the confetti rained down on a franchise that hadn’t won an NFL championship since 1960.
Four days later, Pederson spoke from a platform erected in front of the Art Museum steps, on a bitter cold but brilliantly sunny day, fans chanting “Doug! Doug! Doug!”
“This is our new norm! This is our new norm, to be playing football in February,” Pederson told the crowd.
Turned out, it was not.
The next two seasons, the Eagles went 9-7. In 2018, Foles again replacing an injured Wentz for the playoffs, they beat the Bears before losing to New Orleans. In 2019, Wentz played the whole season and got the Eagles into the playoffs, leading them to four successive victories, but Wentz left the playoff game against Seattle in the first quarter after suffering a concussion, and the Eagles lost.
Then came 2020. Pederson’s players still played hard for him, though the perception that he and the organization tanked the season-ending loss to Washington -- rookie QB Jalen Hurts was lifted in the fourth quarter for Nate Sudfeld, who hadn’t played in two years -- caused Pederson to lose ground with both the team and the fan base.