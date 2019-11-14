In one example, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth pointed out during the game’s telecast that, while the Eagles usually had their receivers run slants out of run-pass-option plays, those receivers instead were now breaking to the outside — and getting open because they were. (It’s also no coincidence that the Patriots’ only loss so far this season came against the Baltimore Ravens, whose offense, because of the presence and talents of Lamar Jackson, is as unpredictable as any in the league.)