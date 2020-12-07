Less than 24 hours after benching his struggling $128 million quarterback, Doug Pederson said Monday that he has not made a decision yet on who will be his starter Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Pederson benched Carson Wentz early in the second half of Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Packers and replaced him with second-round rookie Jalen Hurts. It was the Eagles’ fourth straight loss and dropped them to 3-8-1.
Hurts provided a spark to an offense that scored just 3 points in the first half and had 90 yards in total offense.
“I’m not prepared right now to make a statement” on who will be his starting quarterback against the Saints, Pederson said. “I’m still processing a lot of things and going through a lot of things before I make that decision.”
Pederson almost certainly will make a decision by Wednesday when the team will begin its practice preparations for the Saints.
Wentz has been struggling all season behind an injury-ravaged offensive line. He’s been sacked an NFL-high 50 times already, including four more times Sunday, and has a league-high 15 interceptions. He completed just 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards before he was lifted following the Eagles’ first possession of the second half.
Hurts only completed 5 of 12, but those five completions included a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward in the fourth quarter and a 34-yard completion to fellow rookie Jalen Reagor. Hurts also rushed for 29 yards and two first downs on five carries.
Asked how he felt Hurts played, Pederson initially only offered, “He played OK.” Asked to expand on that, he said, “I thought he was the spark that I was hoping for when I made the change. He came in and did some (good) things. One thing obviously, he extended plays with his legs. He made a nice throw to Jalen. It was good to see that. And obviously the throw to Greg Ward on a scramble.
But there are things that if and when he looks at the film, that we can clean up and that he can improve upon. But I thought it was the spark that got us back in the football game.”
As badly as Wentz is struggling right now, it’s still hard to believe Pederson and the Eagles would be willing to sit him down for the remaining four games.
Pederson has often said that he is “married” to Wentz, in that the quarterback’s success is his success, and so is his failure. Asked about that Monday, the Eagles coach said, “You’re absolutely right. We are married to this. It’s something that I pride myself on. He and I are definitely in a situation that we’ve got to work ourselves out of.
“My job is to help him, and to help him improve and get better. Help this football team win. My job also is to look at the big picture and look at the whole football team. Those are all things I’ve got to consider as I move forward.”