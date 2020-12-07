Thanks for the question, Paul. First off, Howie Roseman has received plenty of criticism, and who knows whether he is or isn’t on the hot seat? That said, you write, “One Super Bowl win under his watch,” as if that is such a little thing. He did a masterful job in building that Super Bowl team and deserves a lot of credit, and that would buy anybody some time. Plus, the Eagles have been a playoff team the last three years (including the Super Bowl season) and regardless how bad the NFC East was last year (and this year, when it is worse) it’s still a big achievement. That said, Roseman has had more misses than hits since the Super Bowl, and the question is how much time that championship buys him. I would be shocked if he didn’t come back, but one more poor draft and offseason might be enough for a change.