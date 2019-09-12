Good morning, Eagles fans. Week 2 of the NFL season is in full swing, and the Eagles continue their preparation for Sunday night’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons. The team will practice at 1:30 p.m. today and players will be available afterward.
If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @EJSmith94.
— EJ Smith (earlybirds@inquirer.com)
Falcons coach Dan Quinn and the rest of the organization are all too familiar with the Eagles, and vice versa. The two teams are going into their fifth game against each other in as many seasons, which is rare for two teams not in the same division.
The Eagles have won the last three matchups, including the NFC divisional round game en route to winning Super Bowl LII.
After seeing all that midnight green over the years, Quinn has developed an appreciation for Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
“Fletcher’s been a guy, man, we’ve really admired his style and attitude and how he plays,” Quinn said on a teleconference Wednesday. “Inside, when you have a guy who has the kind of quickness that he does, that’s when it becomes difficult matchups, whether it’s against a center or a guard. And then when you combine that with the power [he has], that’s what gives him uniqueness.”
The Falcons will be without starting right guard and 2019 first-round pick Chris Lindstrom for the foreseeable future after he suffered a foot injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, further complicating the team’s plan for blocking Cox.
Quinn’s familiarity with some of the Eagles’ players goes beyond just the scouting they’ve done while game-planning, though. In the last two drafts, the Eagles and Falcons have both been toward the back of the first round, and therefore have scouted a lot of the same players.
In last April’s draft, the Falcons drafted an offensive tackle, a running back, and a wide receiver, which led to them taking extensive looks at Eagles rookies Andre Dillard, Miles Sanders, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Even with Derek Barnett, whom the Eagles chose No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft, the Falcons did their due diligence. Despite having a pick in the later part of the round, they brought the Tennessee edge rusher in for a private workout.
“A number of the guys that are there, we had chances to look at and evaluate, too,” Quinn said. “What we saw [with Dillard], at that position, playing left tackle, he’s got the quickness and the length to defeat the guys flying off the edge. That’s the trait that we saw first.
“We felt, probably like they did, that this is a guy that has all the traits to play left tackle in our league.”
- The Eagles had great success moving the sticks with the quarterback sneak on Sunday, Les Bowen writes about what that tells us about Carson Wentz’s health.
- Falcons quarterback and Exton native Matt Ryan has yet to win a Super Bowl, Mike Sielski writes about how that elusive win defines both his, and Carson Wentz’s, careers.
- The Eagles newest defensive tackle was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Les Bowen talked to Akeem Spencer on why that’s the case.
- Brandon Brooks doing some defensive end drills? While recovering from an Achilles injury? Find out how things like that have contributed to the Eagles’ winning culture in Marcus Hayes’ column.
- The Eagles pass rush left something to be desired against Washington. Jeff McLane watched the film to find out what they did well, and what they need to improve on.
- How do the analysts view the Eagles after Week 1? Rob Tornoe takes stock of this week’s NFL power rankings.
- Marcus Hayes also recalibrated his expectations for the Eagles’ season after Week 1. He’s got some lofty predictions.
Great question. First, if you want to dive deep into what went wrong on Sunday, read Jeff McLane’s film breakdown here. The Eagles defensive line and its ability to put pressure on the quarterback is a strength. They have one of the best defensive tackles in football in Cox, and they have solid depth at defensive end. I would give it a few more games before jumping to too many conclusions about the line’s ability to get home. Remember, a lot of these guys saw limited preseason time — if any — and it will likely take some time for them to get back into their full form.
The Eagles front office has a lot of confidence in Derek Barnett as a starting edge rusher opposite Brandon Graham. It’s safe to say his best snaps are ahead of him considering he’s still recovering from a torn rotator cuff suffered last season. He’s been limited in practice and didn’t play in the preseason, but he still managed to show flashes against Washington. Once the rust is knocked off, those two should be dominant.