Great question. First, if you want to dive deep into what went wrong on Sunday, read Jeff McLane’s film breakdown here. The Eagles defensive line and its ability to put pressure on the quarterback is a strength. They have one of the best defensive tackles in football in Cox, and they have solid depth at defensive end. I would give it a few more games before jumping to too many conclusions about the line’s ability to get home. Remember, a lot of these guys saw limited preseason time — if any — and it will likely take some time for them to get back into their full form.