For a brief stretch of three games, Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, the Eagles were able to host at least a few thousand fans for home games at Lincoln Financial Field, but that won’t be the case going forward.
The city of Philadelphia tightened restrictions on gatherings Monday, in response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. The city said its new “Safer at Home” guidelines are intended “to help flatten the epidemic curve, prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths.” They are in effect through Jan. 1. The Eagles' final regular-season game is scheduled for Jan. 3, at home against Washington.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley specifically said no fans would be allowed at football games under the new restrictions.
In a letter to season-ticket holders, the Eagles said that as a result of the restrictions, “we will not be able to host fans at our stadium under this government order.”
“Everyone involved in this process is disappointed in the outcome, not only because of how hard we have all worked to create a safe environment at the stadium, but because we know how important you are to this team and to the gameday experience at Lincoln Financial Field,” the team wrote. “However, we also understand and support the decision that was made with the health and safety of our community as a priority.”
The Eagles said a ticket sale for remaining home games that had been scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
A month ago, when restrictions were loosened to allow as many as 7,500 people in the stadium, including players, coaches, staffers, and reporters, Eagles president Don Smolenski spoke of how the team, the city, and the state had worked tirelessly through the summer to make this possible. Smolenski and Eagles fans didn’t get to enjoy the product of that work for very long.