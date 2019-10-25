In calm voice, Fletcher Cox told a 911 operator he was ready to defend himself against a man pelting rocks through the door and windows of his Mullica Hill home last week, according to audio of a 911 call published Friday by 6ABC.
“I got someone trying to break in my house and I’m about to blow his brains out,” Cox told the 911 operator. “He busted my door, part of my door. I have a shotgun. If he comes in the house, I’m going to blow his brains out.”
After Cox identifies himself by name, the operator asked if the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Eagles defensive tackle could get to a secure location inside the house.
“I am secure, but I have my shotgun,” Cox said. “I swear to God he’s busting every window out of my house right now. Listen, if he walks in the house, if he walks in the house … you have to hurry up.”
Another voice, as well as loud banging noises, can be heard in the background.
The 911 call stems from the Oct. 16 altercation with Corbyn Nyemah, who authorities say went to Cox’s home in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, armed with a baseball bat and looking for his ex-girlfriend.
Nyemah damaged the woman’s vehicle and Cox’s home, and ultimately tried to break in before fleeing, according to court documents. The next morning, U.S. Marshals said they took Nyemah into custody in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. His ex-girlfriend was granted a temporary restraining order, police say, and Nyemah has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and eluding police.
The incident was first reported Wednesday by 6ABC. After the team’s practice that day, Cox stood at his locker and fielded questions about the incident from a larger-than-usual gathering of reporters. Ultimately, he said, he’d rather not discuss it,
“I’m here to talk about football, not my personal life,” Cox said. “You got anything interesting on the Buffalo Bills?”
He said his absence from practice the day of incident was due to illness and had nothing to do with the altercation.
Coach Doug Pederson said the same, adding that police were handling the situation.
“It’s a personal issue, so I’m out of it,” he said Wednesday. “Obviously, we do our best to protect our players here. … but obviously they have personal lives. We all have personal lives, and things are going to come up.”
Cox has been involved in off-the-field incidents in the past, too.
In 2016, he was at Cheerleaders Gentlemen’s Club in South Philadelphia with wide receiver Nelson Agholor when an exotic dancer said Agholor raped her. Cox denied involvement, and prosecutors ultimately declined to press charges against Agholor, saying they “lacked sufficient evidence.” A year later, a North Carolina man sued Cox, alleging he had initiated an affair with the man’s wife.
Staff Writer Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.