The Eagles are coming off a bye week. They’re playing the 2-7 Giants Sunday up in the Meadowlands, who they have beaten 8 straight times, including 3 weeks ago. That’s the good news. The bad news is they’re 1-3 coming off the bye under Doug Pederson and 1-2 on the road this season. Let’s break down the game:
- The Eagles are 15th in third-down efficiency (43.0%). But they’ve converted just 10-of-33 third-down opportunities (30.3%) in the last 3 games. They have converted 4 or fewer third-downs in 4 of their last 5 games.
- The Giants are 26th in third-down defense (47.8%). But the Eagles were just 4-for-13 against them in their 22-21 come-from-behind win in Week 7.
- The Eagles have converted just 3-of-17 third downs (17.6%) of 7 yards or more in their last 3 games. In their first 5 games, they converted 12-of-38 (31.6%).
- Greg Ward is tied for 7th in the league in third-down receptions with 14. He’s been targeted 18 times on third down. Ten of his 14 third-down catches have resulted in first downs.
- Carson Wentz is 20th in third-down passing with an 82.8 passer rating. He has a 58.9 third-down completion percentage, 3 TDs, 2 interceptions and 10 sacks.
- Wentz led the NFL in third-down passing in 2017 with a 123.7 rating. Completed 65.3% of his third-down passes, had 14 TDs and 3 interceptions and was sacked just 7 times on third down. His completion percentage the last 3 years never has topped 59.0. His career-high for sacks on third down was 15 last year, which he is on pace to pass.
- Opponents have a 102.6 passer rating against the Eagles on third down, including a 63.4 completion percentage, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception and 8 sacks.
- The 63.4 opponent completion percentage on third down is the highest in Jim Schwartz’s 5 years as defensive coordinator. The 6 touchdown passes the Eagles have allowed on third down are just 2 less than they gave up the entire season in 2019.
- Since Ben Roethlisberger’s 13-for-13, 158-yard, 2-TD third-down performance against the Eagles in Week 5, the Eagles have done a much better job against the pass on third down. In their last 3 games, opponents have just a 63.1 third-down passer rating, including a 53.1 completion percentage and a 4.6 yards-per-attempt average. The Eagles have allowed just 9 first downs on 32 third-down pass attempts in the last 3 games.
- The Steelers converted 11 of their 15 third-down opportunities against the Eagles in their Week 5 win. Since then, opponents have converted just 13-of-42 third-downs (30.9%). In the Eagles' four losses, opponents have converted 29-of-61 third downs (47.5%). In their three wins and tie against the Bengals, 15-of-50 (30%).
- The Eagles have not allowed a third-down conversion of 10 yards or more in the last 2 games. The Giants and Cowboys were a combined 0-for-12.
- The Eagles have a minus-7 turnover differential (17 giveaways, just 10 takeaways). That’s the second-worst in the league, ahead of only the Cowboys (minus-13). The Eagles have won just 2 turnover battles in their first 8 games – against the 49ers (plus-2) in Week 4, and the Giants in Week 7 (also plus-2). The Eagles won both games.
- The Eagles haven’t had a positive turnover differential since 2017 (plus-11). Over the last 3 years, they have a combined minus-16 turnover differential.
- Carson Wentz has 16 of the Eagles' 17 giveaways – a league-high 12 interceptions and 4 lost fumbles. The only other giveaway by the Eagles was a fumble by Miles Sanders against the Rams in Week 2.
- Nine of Wentz’s 16 turnovers have resulted in drive starts in Eagles territory for their opponents. His 16 giveaways have been converted into 37 points. That’s 18% of their opponents points in the first 8 games.
- The Giants turned the ball over 3 times in their Week 7 loss to the Eagles. They are 28th in the league in giveaways with 15. Their quarterback, Daniel Jones, has 13 of them – 9 interceptions and 4 lost fumbles.
- The Giants are as opportunistic as they are careless. They are tied for second in takeaways with 15.
- Sunday’s game will feature two of the most pressured quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Wentz has been sacked 32 times in the first 8 games. That’s the most in the league, and just 5 fewer times than he was sacked the entire 2019 season.
- The Giants' Daniel Jones has been sacked 28 times, which is tied for the second-most. Jones has been under pressure on 150-of-349 total dropbacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s the most dropbacks under pressure in the league. Wentz is third. He’s been under pressure on 127-of-353 dropbacks (36%).
- Opposing quarterbacks have been under pressure against the Eagles' fierce pass rush on 39.9% percent of their dropbacks, according to PFF data (126-of-316 dropbacks). Yet, they have a collective 96.6 passer rating compared to Wentz’s 73.6. They have a 66.2 completion percentage compared to Wentz’s 58.6, and have thrown 13 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions, compared to Wentz’s 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- In the Eagles' last 6 games, just one opposing quarterback has been under pressure on less than 40% of their dropbacks. That was the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (28.6%).
- Carson Wentz has attempted 40 deep passes (throws of 20 yards or more) in the first 8 games. He’s completed 14 of them, including 3 of his 12 touchdowns and 5 of his 12 interceptions.
- Wentz’s 35.0 completion percentage on deep balls is only slightly below the last 2 years (37.7 in 2019 and 37.0 in 2018) and better than 2017 (33.8) when he was the favorite to win the league MVP before shredding his knee.
- Where Wentz really has struggled has been on 0-10-yard throws. His 67.1 completion percentage and 5.5 yards-per-attempt average from that distance both are career lows. He has 4 TDs and 5 interceptions on 0-10-yard throws. Last year he had 18 TDs and just 1 interception.
- The Eagles are averaging just 4.6 yards per play on first down this season. That’s the second-lowest average in the league, ahead of only the Bengals (4.4). The Eagles are dead last in first-down rush average (3.3). In Doug Pederson’s first 4 years as head coach, the Eagles never averaged less than 4 yards per carry on first down. They averaged 4.7 when they won the Super Bowl in 2017.
- The Eagles have gone 3-and-out on 26-of-94 possessions (27.7%) this season. That’s the highest 3-and-out percentage in the league thus far.
- The wide-receiver snap count in the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Cowboys: Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham, both 59-of-63; Jalen Reagor 46; John Hightower 10; JJ Arcega-Whiteside 5.
- The Eagles have not given up more than 81 rushing yards to a running back this season. Opposing RBs have averaged just 3.3 yards per carry against the Eagles.