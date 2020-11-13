2. Carson Wentz had a bit of a backslide against the Cowboys. After a concerning start to the season, Wentz seemed like he was stabilizing a little. In the three games before the win against Dallas, Wentz was far from perfect, but he put together three solid fourth-quarter comeback efforts in which he made special throws. Against Dallas, Wentz arguably played his worst game of the season, turning the ball over four times and throwing for just 123 yards. It’s worth remembering that Wentz struggled against the Giants for most of the first game, including a head-scratching interception in the second quarter. The Eagles can win even with Wentz not at his best, but his decision-making has been concerning for much of this season. Seeing in which direction Wentz is trending after the bye week will be one of the most important factors in the game.