Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) were added to the Eagles’ inactives for Monday night’s game, after having been listed as questionable. There seemed to be a sense Saturday that Agholor would play, as he did last week at Miami, with the same injury, but he could not.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that if Agholor couldn’t play, the Eagles would be OK with just three healthy wide receivers against the Giants, given that third tight end Josh Perkins is a hybrid player who knows the slot role.
This is the first game Barnett has missed this season. He and Agholor are joined on the inactive list by middle linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion); running back Jordan Howard (shoulder); offensive lineman Sua Opeta; who is just up from the practice squad; defensive end Shareef Miller; and center Nate Herbig.