Who knew after all these months the answer to the question of who could inject some life into the Eagles’ inert offense would be Boston Scott?
Call it dumb luck because the Eagles had buried the undrafted rookie on their practice squad and then their 53-man roster for over a year. But Scott happened nonetheless, and the diminutive running back was a gigantic reason why the Eagles rallied to beat the New York Giants, 23-17, in overtime Monday night.
The Eagles looked all but buried, if not their playoff chances, after a particularly frustrating first half. The offense was ineffective and the defense, particularly the hapless secondary, couldn’t stop the venerable Eli Manning, of all quarterbacks, before the break.
But Jim Schwartz’s defense rebounded, and quarterback Carson Wentz delivered a comeback that will silence his critics – for now. But it was unheralded Scott who was the hero.
Yes, really.
Scott rushed ten times for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 69 yards. All but one of his catches came in the second half, and in fact, most didn’t come until starter Miles Sanders left with an apparent injury late in the third quarter.
With no Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Howard and Nelson Agholor, Scott stepped into the fore and gave the Eagles offense a jolt. He was arguably the fastest Eagles player on the field. For a team in desperate need of that quotient, it’s a surprise that it took so long to feature the running back.
But that’s how the season, for the most part, has been for the Eagles. Until it wasn’t. For now.
In overtime, after Sanders caught an 11-yard pass out of the backfield, Scott took a little shovel lateral from Wentz and bolted up field for 25 yards into Giants territory. Sanders received the same exchange two plays later but was dropped for no gain.
A couple of Wentz completions later, and a Sanders 10-yard scoot, Scott followed up with a six-yard tote. And one play later, at the Giants 2, Wentz found tight end Zach Ertz alone in the end zone for the game-winning score.
Scott made his most lasting impact late in the third when Sanders left. He rushed four times for 20 yards and scored the Eagles’ first touchdown to trim the Giants lead to 17-10 late in the third quarter.
And after the Eagles defense held yet again in the second half, Scott rushed a few more times – albeit for only a handful of yards – before Sanders came back. But Scott shifted into more of a receiver and caught two passes for 33 yards on the series.
His first grab came out of the backfield. Scott was in the open field and with Janoris Jenkins bearing down, he gave the Giants cornerback a little shake and broke his ankles. It was the type of move that Scott’s mentor Darren Sproles would pull off in his heyday.
Several plays later, Scott gained 16 yards on a screen down to the Giants 28. The drive stalled there, and kicker Jake Elliott booted a 47-yard field goal wide left. But the Eagles got the ball back after Eli Manning and his offense went three and out yet again.
Wentz and the Eagles offense got the ball back with just over 8 minutes left in the game. A sack on the first play drove them back nine yards to their own 6-yard line.
The Eagles were in dire straits. Jeffery had already left with a foot injury. Right tackle Lane Johnson was done for the night with an ankle sprain. The offense was already without running back Howard and receiver Agholor.
But Wentz and his beleaguered unit somehow rallied. Scott wasn’t featured as much as the quarterback went to the air. He had an early 2-yard run and was later stopped for no gain on third and one.
Wentz, though, converted fourth-and-1 with a sneak. He hit Scott for a quick six yards on his next pass. And then hooked up with receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and tight end Dallas Goedert for 22-yard and 28-yard receptions.
The former’s was caught over the shoulder and after he was held. The latter’s advance the Eagles to the Giants’ 13. Wentz hit receiver Greg Ward for 12 yards. Two busted plays – a Sanders loss and a deflected pass to Ward – set up third-and-2.
Wentz dropped and fired a pass to Ertz for the game-tying touchdown. And after both teams failed to score, it was on to overtime and the seemingly season-saving victory.
Sanders had been one of the offensive bright spots over the last month, but the Giants kept him in check on the ground for most of the night. He was held to 45 yards on 15 carries.
The Eagles had driven into Giants territory when Scott replaced Sanders. On his first carry, he bolted up the middle for 10 yards down to the 13-yard line. A play later, he picked up 5 yards on the ground when he lowered his head.
An Eagles false start and a 7-yard catch set up a third-and-3 at the Giants 6. Trailing 17-3, the Eagles needed a likely touchdown, but a conversion was imperative. Scott ran behind left tackle Jason Peters for 4 yards. A play later, he scored from 2 yards out.