Photographers completely covered Zach Ertz as he celebrated in the left side of the end zone, something the New York Giants neglected to do on second-and-goal from the Giants’ 2, with 5 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in overtime.
Carson Wentz zipped the ball to Ertz in the middle, under the uprights, and the Eagles had clawed to a back-from-the dead 23-17 victory that made them 6-7, virtually tied for first place with Dallas in the NFC East.
Well into the fourth quarter, the relevant question Monday night was not, “Will the Eagles make the playoffs?” It was more like, “What is the expiration date on a coach who brings a city its first Super Bowl title in franchise history?”
That would not have been a pleasant question for Jeffrey Lurie to contemplate on a December Tuesday, less than two years after he hugged Doug Pederson amid a blizzard of green, silver, and white confetti. But the Eagles were about to drop to 5-8 following a horrendous loss Monday night to the Giants, who were about to break an eight-game losing streak and win for the first time since September, as boos wafted through the rain at Lincoln Financial Field.
But just when all seemed lost, Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives, sandwiched around a drive on which Jake Elliott missed a 47-yard field goal. That got the Eagles into overtime. They won the toss and then Wentz took them 75 yards in eight plays, for the overtime winner.
Wentz finished 33-for-50 for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Ertz, his only healthy passing game weapon of note, finished with nine catches for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
And fireplug-shaped running back Boston Scott stepped into the void caused by Jordan Howard’s shoulder injury. On an evening when Wentz needed somebody to have a career night, Scott did -- 10 carries for 59 yards and a TD, six catches for 69, for a guy who had 24 touches this season before Monday.
Coaching decisions were at the center of the Eagles’ problems on an ugly night. Specifically, wide receiver Nelson Agholor missed practice all week with a knee injury. But Pederson said Saturday that if Agholor couldn’t play, the Eagles would be OK with third tight end Josh Perkins – who hadn’t played an offensive snap this season before Monday night’s second half – switching over to wide receiver.
Well, Agholor was inactive Monday. And the first time the Eagles made a substantive gain, Carson Wentz scrambling and finding Ertz for 24 yards, Alshon Jeffery pulled up lame.
Jeffery seemed very upset – season-over-type upset-- as he boarded a cart to the locker room with what the team said was an ankle injury. The Eagles were left with rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and practice squad veteran Greg Ward as their only healthy wide receivers, in what they had decreed as a must-win game. Marcus Green, Robert Davis, and Marken Michel remained on the practice squad.
The defense seemed to show up ready to roast rusty Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who hadn’t started since Week 2 and who turns 39 next month. The first quarter ended 0-0, Manning 4-for-7 for 16 yards. The Giants’ first five snaps all involved running back Saquon Barkley.
But on the first play of the second quarter, third-and-13 from the Eagles’ 35, Giants receiver Darius Slayton caught a 6-yard pass, then ran out of Ronald Darby’s tackle and scored. The Eagles were back in what has become a familiar cycle; favored by 9.5 points at home, they were losing, and generating nothing.
Wentz looked hesitant and jittery, but he was in an absurd situation. It made worse by an offensive line that wasn’t living up to its billing, even before Lane Johnson rode off on a cart with a second-quarter ankle injury that occurred when Wentz was thrown across the back of the right tackle’s legs while being sacked.
Wentz threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Ward, but Brandon Brooks was detected holding on the play, and the Eagles settled for a field goal.
It was unclear what sort of coverage Darby and safety Rodney McLeod were playing when they watched, flat-footed, as Slayton ran through them and was wide open for a 55-yard second-quarter touchdown pass from Manning. The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime.
They sputtered to life in the third quarter, Wentz driving 58 yards on 10 plays and a penalty, Scott scoring on a 2-yard run.
Another stirring drive died when Ward dropped a TD pass and Elliott missed from 47, his second miss of the season and second in two weeks.
But the defense held and Wentz and the Eagles then went 85 yards on 14 plays and a penalty, with huge catches from Arcega-Whiteside and Ertz before Ertz caught the third-down touchdown pass from the Giants’ 2.
A final-seconds of regulation Eagles drive died when Perkins was a yard short on a third-and-10 catch, at the Eagles’ 45.
The game careened into overtime.