That would not have been a pleasant question for Jeffrey Lurie to contemplate on a December Tuesday, less than two years after he hugged Doug Pederson amid a blizzard of green, silver, and white confetti. But the Eagles were about to drop to 5-8 following a horrendous loss Monday night to the Giants, who were about to break an eight-game losing streak and win for the first time since September, as boos wafted through the rain at Lincoln Financial Field.