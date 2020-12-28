The Eagles scored touchdowns on their first two possessions for the first time since 2017, then couldn’t seem to get out of their own way. Injuries were behind the defense’s problems Sunday, but the offense kept shooting itself in the foot. Six false-start penalties. An inexcusable delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-3 near midfield. A red-zone interception by Hurts. It’s going to be a busy offseason.