👎 — Well, it happened. Wentz and the Eagles offense performed so poorly that the quarterback was benched. He completed just 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards and was sacked four times before he was replaced in the third quarter. Wentz has been dealt a tough hand, from offensive line injuries to inexperienced receivers to poor play-calling, but he deserved the rest. Now will it be permanent?
👎 — It’s hard to fault Pederson for making the switch at quarterback. Wentz has looked like a shell of himself for most of this season and things weren’t getting any better. But the Eagles coach also didn’t do much to help his starter — again.
👍 — He wasn’t great, but he injected energy into the Eagles and drove the offense to its lone touchdown. Pederson owes it to the team to see what Hurts can do from here on out.
👎 — It’s important to remember that the owner and general manager are as responsible for the Eagles’ slide and what will now be a full-throated quarterback controversy. Who drafts a quarterback in the second round less than a year after they give their 27-year-old starter a franchise contract? Still mind-boggling.
👎 — For the 11th time in 12 games, the Eagles started a different configuration on their line. It has been difficult to develop any chemistry with the group, but there have also been poor individual performances. Wentz hasn’t performed well, but the O-line woes have been a major reason why.
👎 — They needed to get a stop to pull off a Hail Mary comeback, but Aaron Jones gashed the Eagles with a game-sealing 77-yard touchdown run. Jim Schwartz gambled with the run blitz and was burned, but he wasn’t responsible for the missed tackles.
👍 — He has only one Super Bowl title, but that could change this year. The Packers quarterback is playing as well as ever and the Eagles defense simply had few answers for stopping one of the best ever.
👎 — Devante Adams is about as good as receivers come nowadays, but the Eagles cornerbacks struggled to cover him all game. But he wasn’t the only option for Rodgers. Maddox got toasted by multiple receivers. Slay had some wins, but not enough, and left when he aggravated his calf strain.
👎 — Wentz hasn’t helped his receivers, but there were again far too many pass plays when they weren’t getting separation downfield. And Pederson’s insistence on playing Alshon Jeffery ahead of younger receivers continues to confound.
👍 — The rookie finally flashed that explosiveness the Eagles have touted since drafting the receiver in the first round. Reagor didn’t do much on offense. But his 73-yard punt return for a touchdown was impressive, which begs the question: Why was Greg Ward ever returning punts?
👎 — The Eagles’ offensive line was, overall, just pathetic. But Peters, who has been dealing with a foot injury, deserved special mention. The move from left tackle to right guard hasn’t improved his play. He will always be one of the franchise’s greats, but shame on the Eagles for bringing the 38-year old back one last time.
👎 — Singleton has earned his spot mostly with his run defense, but his struggles in coverage continued. He got sucked up by play-action multiple times in the first half — the second a 25-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Robert Tonyan — and looked lost in other zone situations.