Aaron Rodgers, the highest-rated passer in NFL history among quarterbacks who have played at least four seasons, completed 13 of 14 passes in the first half, a 92.9 percentage, the highest first-half percentage of his career. He also threw two touchdown passes in the first half. He finished 24-for-33 for 290 yards and those two TDs with no interceptions. He has a league-best 35 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.