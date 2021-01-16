The Eagles also have reportedly asked for permission to interview Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, 32, who does not seem to be a head-coaching candidate anywhere else, and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who cannot make the trek to Palm Beach until the Bucs are out of the playoffs. Bowles is a former Temple star who was an Eagles assistant in 2012, under Andy Reid. The Eagles have been mentioned in connection with Ryan Day, the Ohio State head coach who has been a Temple assistant and was the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2015.