Staley doesn’t call plays and he doesn’t coach quarterbacks, in a league that more and more is about playcalling and quarterbacking. We have no idea what type of offense he would run. Fans might assume that given his background, he would favor the old-time, pounding ground game, which might not be the case, and if it were the case, would not be the sort of thing likely to excite Lurie. The owner favors innovation. And is Staley, after so many years as a position coach, ultimately more of a sergeant than a general?