1995: Ricky Watters had three productive seasons in Philadelphia. Never missed a game, and rushed for 1,000 yards every year. But in his first game here (which was blacked out locally), the free-agent signee from Super Bowl-winning San Francisco, defiantly defended his decision not to go all-out to try to catch two dangerous passes over the middle. “Hey, I’m not gonna jump up there and get knocked out,” Watters said. “For who? For what? There’s another day. I’m gonna make a whole lot of plays here. I made a whole lot of plays where I was at before. I’ve always made plays.” Seven years later, those indelible four words would be the title of his autobiography.