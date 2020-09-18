For another, home-field advantage in the NFL, on the whole, ain’t what it used to be. As the New York Times noted earlier this year, home teams won 51.7% of NFL games last season, the lowest mark since 1972 and a significant decline from the 1990s, when they won nearly 60% of the time. Last week’s slate of games fit that pattern, despite the reduced or non-existent attendance at them: Eight home teams won, by an average of 12.1 points per game. Eight road teams won, by an average of 6.1 points per game. And since Super Bowl LII, the Eagles have followed the trend, too. Have they been a better team at the Linc? Yes. Have they been a much better team at the Linc compared to the team they’ve been away from it? Eh. They’ve played 35 regular-season and playoff games over those two years. They’re 10-7 at home and 9-9 on the road.