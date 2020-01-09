Consider just a few possibilities. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will almost certainly be one of the wide receivers on the roster when training camp begins. Will that mean the Eagles think he’s ready to fill one of their two starting outside spots? Jason Peters will turn 38 in less than two weeks, and the Eagles already have his prospective successor at left tackle, Andre Dillard. Is it a fait accompli that they will say goodbye to Peters and turn the job over to Dillard? Did Dillard show them enough this season that they feel comfortable making that transition? And what if they’re wrong? Would it make sense to bring back Peters, as a starter/insurance policy, on another one-year deal? Malcolm Jenkins made it clear that he won’t play next season without a new contract. And while everyone can and should recognize his value to the franchise, on the field and off it, what if the Eagles determine there’s a younger, less-expensive option worth pursuing?